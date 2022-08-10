General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 85,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

