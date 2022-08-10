Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.35-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.57 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.07.

GILD traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,247,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,480. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $223,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

