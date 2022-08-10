Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $660.00.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

GLNCY stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.