Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $27.02

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $28.83. Global-e Online shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 6,206 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.
Global-e Online Trading Up 7.3 %
The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
