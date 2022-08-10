Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $27.02

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $28.83. Global-e Online shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 6,206 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Global-e Online Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

