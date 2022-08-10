Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Short Interest Update

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPACU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 7,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

