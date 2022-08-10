Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Up 315.6% in July

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 315.6% from the July 15th total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 92,355 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 232,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.
Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend
