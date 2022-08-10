GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Up 10.5%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.65. Approximately 93,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,383,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

