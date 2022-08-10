GoByte One Day Trading Volume Reaches $327.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $89,332.74 and $327.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

