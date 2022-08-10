Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Prudential Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of PRU stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.64. 26,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,804. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

