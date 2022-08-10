Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $14.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after acquiring an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

IVW stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

