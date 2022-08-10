Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $24.94 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.5% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $2,226,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 392,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.16. 41,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,467. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $288.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

