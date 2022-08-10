Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $43.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $43,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.82. 60,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.