Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,617. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

