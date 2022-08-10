Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $430.26. 12,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.05.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

