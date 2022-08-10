Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after buying an additional 256,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,264,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period.

ACWX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,999. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

