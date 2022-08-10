Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 216.5% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSEV. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 4,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Gores Holdings VII has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

About Gores Holdings VII

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.