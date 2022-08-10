Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

