Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

In related news, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,325,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 499,263 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

