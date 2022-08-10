Grin Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $7.20 million and $72,784.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

