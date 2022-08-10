Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 50,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,726. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,018,539.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 686,261 shares of company stock worth $26,723,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $1,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

