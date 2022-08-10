Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. 2,472,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.70.

In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $294,814.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,221.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $294,814.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $1,110,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,255. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

