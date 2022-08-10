Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 303,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCMG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

