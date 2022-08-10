Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Groupon Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Groupon has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $368.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 129,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,177.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,521,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,080,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 23,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 271,210 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,715 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

