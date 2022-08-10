Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $29.95

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $29.17. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

