GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.