GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

