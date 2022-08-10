Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.87

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 112823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

