Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 2,633,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,436. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

