Hedget (HGET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119,369.00

Hedget (HGET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $119,369.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,030.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00064464 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.