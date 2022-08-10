Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $602,889.12 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 837,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.
  • On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $709,471.38.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $151,379.10.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,360.90.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.

Heliogen Stock Up 9.3 %

NYSE HLGN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 1,622,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,113. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.