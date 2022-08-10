HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €34.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €27.12 ($27.67) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($99.49).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

