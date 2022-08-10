Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 2,230.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.1 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 61,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($75.51) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

