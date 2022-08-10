Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.57 billion. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLF. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:HLF traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Johnson bought 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,592.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,858 shares of company stock worth $1,272,704. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 260,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

