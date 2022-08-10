Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.16. 54,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,654. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.