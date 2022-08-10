Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.34

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.34 and last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 2493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.