HF Sinclair Co. (DINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 1st

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

