Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $326.09

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $326.09 and traded as low as $288.27. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $288.27, with a volume of 2,933 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

