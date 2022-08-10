HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.74

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.74 and last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 322297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

