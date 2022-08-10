HNR Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE:HNRAU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 10th

HNR Acquisition’s (NYSE:HNRAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 10th. HNR Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

HNR Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

