Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $197.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,061. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.66.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

