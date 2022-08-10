HOPR (HOPR) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, HOPR has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $18.42 million and $511,671.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

