Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $339.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,600. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

