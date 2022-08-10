Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,168,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $122,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,216,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,633. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

