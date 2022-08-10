Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in July

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 36,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Horizonte Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

