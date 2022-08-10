Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in July

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 36,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Horizonte Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.12.
