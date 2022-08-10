Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.32

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 15987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

