H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 291,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $233,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $251,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 17.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

