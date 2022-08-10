H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

