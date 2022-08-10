Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Moderna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Insider Activity

Moderna Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,492,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,492,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 586,444 shares of company stock valued at $89,467,235 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $170.63. 52,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.88. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.