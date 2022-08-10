Humankind Investments LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.79. 92,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,808. The company has a market cap of $349.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

