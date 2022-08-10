Humankind Investments LLC Has $922,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 596,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,537,459. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

