Humankind Investments LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 1.7% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $60.15. 84,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

